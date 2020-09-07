€49,500 in flood defence funding for Castlebellingham and Salterstown/Annagassan

Local Senator John McGahon has confirmed that funding of €49,500 has been received by Louth County Council this morning by Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan.

In a statement the Fine Gael representative said: “I spoke to Minister O’Donovan this morning who confirmed to me that additional funding of €24,750 has been provided to the coastal area of Annagassan/Salterstown for rock amour protection of 60-100m of unstable cliff face and it will also be two metres in height.

“In relation to Seabank Castlebellingham, funding of €24,750 will go towards rock amour protection of 20m of unstable cliff face and it will also be two metres in height.”

Picture credit: Conor McEneaney