€5.6m announced for Louth Border Projects

A total of €5.6 million in funding has been allocated to four border projects in Louth by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphries TD this morning.

The largest sum, totalling €4,499,829, has been allocated to the Louth Meath ETB to establish an Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Training Centre of Excellence in Dundalk.

This will be based at Unit B in the Xerox Technology Park. The premises will consist of 55,772 square feet and will have a flexible, technologically-oriented environment that is safe, healthy, comfortable, aesthetically-pleasing and accessible.

The premises are owned by the IDA and LMETB will enter into a 20 year lease with a break at year 10 on a full repair and insuring basis (FRI). The annual rent will equate to €8.10 per sq ft per annum totalling €451,753.20 per annum excl VAT. The annual rent will be reviewed every five years and will be linked to the Consumer Price Index.

This project proposes to make a major positive economic and social impact on companies, in the border region. It is estimated that direct and indirect employment arising from the project will create 2,569 jobs, will see an additional direct expenditure of €14,895,496 in the border region and will provide relevant and effective advanced manufacturing skills training courses to 1,608, learners.

Louth Council Council has also been allocated €587,600 towards the Drogheda Digital Innovation Hub which is designed to encourage high-potential future oriented tech projects seeking to start and grow, to locate in the greater Drogheda/North East region.

Dundalk Institute of Technology has also been allocated €254,877 towards the ATHENA STEM Project, which will support a marked change in the business development, entrepreneurial, and innovation landscape of the North East region by stimulating female led entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship through the launch of a Female STEM Entrepreneurship and STEM SME Management Excellence Capability focused programme.

A further €269,408 will also go towards Creative Spark in Dundalk towards the Creative Spark Downtown project which seeks to enhance the start-up and business support ecosystem in the region by creating a town centre co-working space in Dundalk, equidistant from Dublin and Belfast and aligned with the M1 Corridor. It will be animated through a collaborative programme supported by local shared infrastructure and sharing best practice learning with the main Creative Spark centre and its networks.

News of the funding was welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd, who said: “The North East will face significant uncertainty and economic challenges as we see the stark effects of the UKs withdrawal from EU at first-hand. The monies announced today will certainly help our local SMEs to become more resilient and face the many challenges that Covid and Brexit have presented including strengthening our Advanced Manufacturing skills which will be vital in the years ahead.

“I would like to congratulate all of the successful projects and look forward to seeing the plans advance over the coming months.”