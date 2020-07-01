€5 EuroMillions punt turns into €7,500 profit for local punter

A local punter made a tidy profit of €7,500 in only a matter of minutes when a small flutter reaped huge dividends thanks to a run of lucky numbers this week.

The anonymous native struck their wager in a BoyleSports shop in County Louth for the Tuesday evening EuroMillions draw. They picked three numbers out and placed a simple €5 treble on them all landing at odds of 1,500/1.

When 11, 28 and 42 all rolled out, the ambitious punt had paid off and meant the punter was able to return to the counter and swap their betslip for a grand total of €7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations over to our County Louth punter who only needed a small €5 investment to walk off with a tasty four-figure sum of €7,505. We hope they have a good time hitting the high street with their winnings!”