€5,000 cash and a Merc seized following CAB search in Louth this morning

A Mercedes Benz and €5,000 cash was seized during a search by the Criminal Assets Bureau at an undisclosed location in Co Louth this morning.

The search was conducted by CAB, who were assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and an expert property valuation professional at a residence in the county.

During the course of the search, the following items were seized:

Approximately €5,000 in cash

A white AMG Mercedes Benz C200 coupe, 171 registration

Various electronic devices including laptops and mobile phones

Assorted documents

Banking records

The Criminal Assets Bureau has also secured a Court restraining order in respect of approximately €30,000 in a financial institution.

This ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is targeting assets linked to a Moldovan Organised Crime Group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

Gardaí said: “This morning’s Criminal Assets Bureau search operation is a significant development in the identification of assets, including property, linked to the Organised Crime Group and acquired with the proceeds of crime. In particular the investigation is focused on the purchase and extensive re-development of the residential property that is being searched today.”