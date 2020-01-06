€6,500 worth of drugs seized in Dundalk at the weekend

Two people were arrested after two separate drugs seizures in Dundalk over the course of the weekend.

According to LMFM news, members of the District Drugs Unit recovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €6,000 following a search of a house in St Oliver Plunkett Park on Saturday.

A further seizure of €500 worth of drugs was also made on Saturday in the O’Hanlon Park area.

One person was arrested following each seizure with a file on both being prepared by the DPP.