€650m in funding for new cross-border peace projects

This area could be set to benefit after €650 million in funding for new cross-border peace projects was confirmed by the European Union.

The sum is to be invested in a new Peace Plus programme that will run from 2021-2027.

The money has been committed by the EU, the Irish and UK governments.

Planning for the new programme is beginning after a series of engagements with local communities took place over recent weeks.

Gina McIntyre, CEO of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), said that now the complex process to develop the content for the programme can begin.

“We start with the basis of the EU objectives, the framework that they outline for every programme across Europe. We look at those and then we look at the government policies in Northern Ireland, government policy in Ireland, priorities within their government policy and then we do the stake holder events,” she said.

The stakeholder public meetings were held across Northern Ireland and the six southern border counties, including Louth.

During January and February, 16 meetings took place with over 1,000 people attending the events.

Ms McIntyre said meetings were also held nearly every day with interested groups.

She said that government departments north and south of the border also have an important part to play in aligning policies and setting out their priorities.

The SEUPB then aligns those requirements with the EU framework and with what the body hears from the people at the public meetings, she added.

Cross-border and community programmes such as this have been running for over a quarter of a century but this is the first time they have merged and become one initiative.

Ms McIntyre said: “The Peace Programme has had an investment of over €2bn and the INTERREG Europe Programme has had an investment of over €1bn. This Peace Plus programme brings both of those programmes together.

“That’s why we were getting all the feedback from stakeholders about environment, SME development, digital technologies, cross border healthcare because they’re want we currently fund in the INTERREG Programme.”

She said funding for those two programmes is worth €588m, but there will be a bigger investment for the new Peace Plus Programme.

“We have a commitment currently on the table of €650m for the Peace Plus Programme as a hybrid of those two programmes. We think that offer is a fantastic opportunity to be able to marry up peace and prosperity on an all island basis.”