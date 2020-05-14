€70,000 worth of cocaine seized after search of car on Castle Road

Gardaí from the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit seized €70,000 worth of cocaine after searching a car on the Castle Road in Dundalk today.

A man in his 20s was arrested as part of the investigation.

A statement from Gardaí said: “On Thursday, 14 May 2020, as part of ongoing investigations into the sale a supply of controlled drugs, Gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car on Castle Road, Dundalk.

“During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a large quantity cocaine (analysis pending) along with a number of items associated with drug dealing including scales and plastic bags. A sum of cash (£6,500 Stg) was also seized.

“One man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station. The value of the cocaine seized is believed to be is in excess of €70,000.

Investigations are ongoing.”

This is the second drug seizure in Dundalk today with a man in his 40s also arrested after €7,000 worth of cannabis herb was discovered following the search of a property in St Nicholas’ Avenue in the early hours of this morning.