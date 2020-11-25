€75,500 in funding secured for local LGBT+ group Outcomers

€75,500 in funding has been secured for Louth LGBT+ support group Outcomers.

The funding comes as part of the €700,000 2020 LGBTI+ Communities Integration Fund. 29 projects in total have been funded nationwide.

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Senator Erin McGreehan, who said: “This fund provides for initiatives that promote inclusion, protect rights and improve quality of life and wellbeing for members of the LGBTI+ community.

“Outreach is a fantastic service that we have based in Louth, which supports the LGBT+ community across the North East region. Their drop-in centre in Dundalk has been open for over 20 years now and I hope this funding helps them continue the great work they do for the LGBT+ community,” concluded Senator McGreehan.