€871,000 allocated to Dundalk IT for capital works and equipment

A total of €871,000 has been allocated for capital works and equipment at Dundalk IT.

The funding will allow the institute address the need for small-scale capital investment and equipment needs based on their own priorities, including health and safety works, infrastructure upgrades, ICT and equipment renewal, and energy-related upgrades.

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Senator John McGahon. He said: “This funding provided by my Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, represents a significant increase in the devolved capital grant for the higher education sector and the extension of the grant to universities for the first time in nearly a decade.

“DKIT play a hugely important role in the fabric of our community here in Dundalk and the wider North East region.

“It is essential that DKIT can reinvest in their existing estate, renew and update their equipment, and can make capital investments to respond to developments in online and blended learning.

“Ongoing capital investment is essential to ensuring a high-quality academic environment and a positive campus experience for students and staff.

“This flexible funding complements other targeted capital investments in the sector that will help expand availability of student places and transform campus infrastructure over the coming years.

“It also comes at an important time as the sector begins to prepare for the return of students next month,” Senator McGahon said.