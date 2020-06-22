Eamo’s Bar to remain closed when pubs re-open

Eamo’s Bar in Louth Village will not be re-opening when the restrictions around pub closures is lifted next month.

The pub has been run by Louth GAA star Eamonn O’Neill for the past nine years but he announced via Facebook last night that he would not be re-opening the doors on July 20th with the rest of the nation’s bars.

He said: “It is devasting that I write that Eamo’s Bar will not be re-opening its doors and I am so sad that we don’t get to say goodbye in a proper way due to covid 19 restrictions 😕

“At the age of 20 it was a hard decision to decide if I would take on ‘Eamo’s Bar’ but at the age of 29 it was even harder to decide to close the doors, but I have to be thankful for a super 9 years in business and I can’t thank you all enough for being a part of my journey 💙

“I want to thank each and every person that walked through our doors and supported us 😁

“From coming to our Beach Parties, Western Nights, Mr and Mrs, letting us host your Birthday, Christenings, Engagements, After wedding parties, Baby Showers, Hens and Stags🎈🎊🍻🕺🏻

“To the Monday club, darts and pool team what days and nights we had 🎱

To the bands that sang live and always giving our customers nights to remember 🎸

“I have met the most incredible people and have made life long friends along the way👬🕺🏻

“I am very nervous and excited to see what the future holds but instead of pouring you pints I will look forward to joining you now on the right side of the bar instead 😃

“As life moves on we will keep the great memories.”