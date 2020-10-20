Early Murray and Flores strikes see Dundalk FC strengthen grip on third

Dundalk FC strengthened their position in third place in the SSE Airtricity League table with a 2-1 win against Derry City at the Brandywell Stadium last night.

The result sees Filippo Giovagnoli’s side move four points clear of fourth place Waterford FC with a game in hand to spare over the side they meet in what could be a battle for a European spot at the RSC on Sunday.

Two goals inside the opening 15 minutes from Sean Murray and Jordan Flores proved decisive in the end.

Sean Murray and Jordan Flores with the early goals for @DundalkFC. Darren Cole pulled one back for @DerryCityFC in the 18th minute, but the Lilywhites leave the Brandywell with all three points #RTESport #WatchLOI pic.twitter.com/QNCohLXfNK — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 19, 2020

Murray, pictured above, opened the scoring on seven minutes when he let a Greg Sloggett pass drift across his body before rifling a shot to the top right hand corner of the net.

It was then 2-0 on 15 minutes when Flores punished a sloppy back pass by Conor Clifford to fire past Peter Cherrie.

Derry did manage to pull a goal back on 18 minutes when Darren Cole fired home the rebound after a Cameron McJannett header had been blocked on the line.

Derry’s best chance of getting anything from the game after that came with nine minutes remaining when Aaron McCarey was forced to make two good saves in quick succession to deny both Clifford and Jack Malone.

Dundalk now prepare for their Europa League Group B campaign opener against Molde at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie; Darren Cole (Colm Horgan 63), Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett; Ciaran Coll; Conor Clifford, Ciaron Harkin; Jack Malone (Joe Thomson 83), Adam Hammill, Walter Figueira; Ibrahim Meite (Gerardo Bruna 70). Subs not used: Nathan Gartside, Jake Dunwoody, Ronan Boyce, Mark McChrystal.

Dundalk: Aaron McCarey; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Jordan Flores (Chris Shields 52), Greg Slogett; Stefan Colovic (John Mountney 61), Sean Murray (Patrick McEleney 61), Michael Duffy (Cameron Dummigan 84); David McMillan (Patrick Hoban 52). Subs not used: Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).