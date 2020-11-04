Earn monthly income by taking in St Louis students

Educatius Ireland are offering the opportunity for families in Dundalk to accept international students for a monthly rate of €565.

Speaking about the offer, Kate Breen of Educatis said: “This offer is perfect for families who already have children attending school.

“There are four girls all attending St Louis Secondary school. They will be arriving in January and staying until the end of the school year.

“We have a number of happy students and families all across Ireland and would love to meet more in Dundalk to join the growing Educatius family.

“If you’d like to enquire about Hosting or have any questions please contact me by email and we can discuss any details.”

You can email Kate at katejbreen@gmail.com