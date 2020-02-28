Efforts underway to trace people who may have had contact with Coronavirus woman

Cross border efforts are underway to identify people who have been exposed to the coronavirus after a woman tested positive for the illness on her return to Ireland this week.

The unnamed female is understood to have flown from Italy to Dublin before taking public transport to Belfast. While it has not been officially confirmed if she travelled by bus or train, many of the services from Dublin to Belfast stop in Dundalk and would regularly have locals on board.

Health officials, north and south, are working to trace and check people who came into contact with her to try to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

Lombardy in northern Italy, where the woman is believed to have been visiting, is one of the major centres of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Health officials will give an update in Dublin today on developments in the spread of the virus.

The Chief Medical Officer and the head of the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre will hold a news conference at the Department of Health to provide details of Ireland’s preparedness for Covid-19, protocols in place and health advice for the public.