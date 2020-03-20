Eight Coronavirus cases now recorded in Louth as of midnight on Wednesday

Louth now has eight confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday March 18th and is an increase on the six cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been three deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday Friday March 20th.

There are now 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 225, followed by Cork at 66 and Limerick at 15. Monaghan is the only county yet to report a case.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight Wednesday 18 March (438 cases), reveals;

Of the 438 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 27 clusters involving 142 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 44

32% of cases have been hospitalised

2.7% (12 cases) admitted to ICU – representing 8.6% of all cases hospitalised

114 cases are associated with Healthcare workers, 36 of whom are associated with foreign travel

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 51%, followed by Cork 15% and Limerick and Wicklow have 3% of cases each

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 40%, local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 39%; 96 cases remain under investigation.

A county by county breakdown can be found below: