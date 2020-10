There were eight further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth last night.

This brings to 1,042 cases of the Coronavirus confirmed in Louth as of midnight on Tuesday September 29th.

The eight new cases follows on from four on Monday and three on Sunday.

While still above the national average, Louth’s 14-day incidence rate has fallen from the second highest in the country to the fifth highest at 80.7. This is down from 139 on September 23rd.

There has now been a total of 1,804 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 29 September, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 36,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

203 are men and 226 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

77 cases have been identified as community transmission

189 cases are in Dublin, 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, 9 in Meath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Cavan, 7 in Longford, 6 in Laois, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 14 cases in 8 counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This evening there are 130 people with COVID-19 in hospital – 15 in the last 24 hours. Recently we asked everyone to half their social contacts. Reducing the number of people that we meet – and engaging safely with a small core group – remains the cornerstone of our collective effort to reduce the spread of this virus and its impact on our health and the health of the people that we care about.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “Community transmission represents the greatest threat to patients and staff in hospitals and residential care facilities. When you are making plans to meet friends and socialise this week, take a minute to consider our healthcare workers, who have been at the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic, in hospitals, in nursing homes and in our homes, caring for those who are ill and those who are the most vulnerable to this highly infectious virus.

“Every time you wear a facemask, wash your hands, cover your coughs and keep your distance, your actions are not only preventing the transmission of the virus, but you are also protecting older and vulnerable people and healthcare workers.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The R number is now between 1.2 and 1.4. While we are cautiously optimistic about Dublin, we have seen relatively high case numbers in the last few days, and it will be a number of days yet before the pattern is clear. Case numbers are clearly rising across the country. We need to remain vigilant, to ensure we do not lose the ground that we have gained across the capital city since we moved to Level 3, and to ensure we do not see further deterioration outside the capital.”

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West: “I am asking people of all ages to play their part to suppress this virus. It is important for everyone to stay connected, but you need to do this in a safe way, at a distance, and virtually as much as you can. If you have symptoms, stay at home, call your doctor to arrange for a test and let the people that you live with know about it as soon as possible. If you find out that you are close contact, please come forward for testing. Remember that COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can have a devastating impact on your health at any age.”