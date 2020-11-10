Eight further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by eight in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,773 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday November 8th following on from nine cases the day before.

There have now been 205 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 159.1. This is just below the national average 161.0 and is the eighth highest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 8 November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 65,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

143 are men and 127 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.