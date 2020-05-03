Eight further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 667 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday April 30th and is an increase of eight on the 659 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,286 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 2 May, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 30 April (20,742 cases), reveals: