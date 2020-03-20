Eight movies to be screened on Monday and Tuesday at The Big Drive-Inn

Eight movies will be screened throughout the day next Monday and Tuesday as part of The Big Drive-Inn’s Covid-19 safe drive-in movie theatre event.

The screenings will take place throughout the day in the car park of the Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant on the Newry Road.

The screenings will get underway on Monday at 12 midday with Toy Story. This will be followed by Shrek at 3pm, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory at 6pm and The Purge at 9pm.

Then on Tuesday, screenings will once again get underway at 12 noon with Finding Nemo. Frozen will then be shown at 3pm, followed by Grease at 6pm and Joker at 9pm.

You can book tickets to the screening of your choice here.

Less than 100 cars will be permitted entry per screening and people are not permitted to leave their cars.