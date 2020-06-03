Eight new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

Eight new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Co Louth.

According to the figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night, the number of confirmed cases in the county has jumped from 768 to 776 as of midnight on Sunday May 31st.

There have now been a total of 1,658 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 1 June the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 31 May (25,056 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,292 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,986 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of COVID-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.”

NPHET will meet on Thursday 4 June and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “As of midnight Monday 1 June, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “47% of people are taking longer than 4 days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”