eightnew homes planned for lower point road

Eight new homes are planned for the Lower Point Road in Dundalk.

Anna Bauame of Dun Dealgan DIY Homes Ltd has submitted an application for outline permission to build eight 1, 2 and 3 bed homes at The Old Shipyard.

The development will take the form of a single, appropriately oriented building of up to three storeys, in compliance with the Government publication ‘Urban Development and Buildings Heights – Guidelines for planning authorities’ dated December 2018.

The building will be situated at least 29 metres from the boundary of Dundalk Bay SPA to the north of the site, and will be connected to existing services.

The building will be accessed from the Lower Point Road and will include parking, and associated hard and soft landscape amenity space. The provisions of the Navvy Bank extension to Blackrock Greenway/tidal flood risk mitigation infrastructure will be facilitated.

A decision on the matter will be made by January 14th.