Elmay Boutique to launch new spring/summer collection on Thursday

Fashion stylist and broadcaster Cathy O’Connor will visit Elmay Boutique in Clanbrassil Street on Thursday for the launch of their spring/summer collection.

The fashion guru will be in store from 7pm to 9.30pm on the night for an evening of spring style.

Join Cathy and Laura Corry and her team at Elm for a live fashion show as well as fashion tips and styling advice.

Tickets are complimentary but places are limited so reserve your place today by phoning 042 938 6339.