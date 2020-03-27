Emergency department to close at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry to combat Covid-19

The emergency department at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry is to close temporarily during the current Coronavirus outbreak.

While located in Northern Ireland, the facility is used by many in North Louth as it is the closest emergency department to them.

Downe Hospital in Downpatrick will also be closing its A&E department leaving Craigavon Area Hospital as the only emergency department in the Southern Trust Health and Social Care Trust.

The hospital said the decision was a “temporary measure to deal specifically with Covid-19”.

The unit at Daisy Hill will shut on Saturday from 2pm.

In a statement yesterday, the Southern Trust said it was “making changes to hospital services in anticipation of an increase in patients with COVID-19 in hospital”.

Interim director of acute hospitals, Mel McClements said: “To ensure the safety of staff and patients, we have taken the essential decision to run one emergency department, which will be at Craigavon Area Hospital.

“This means a temporary closure of Daisy Hill’s emergency department, effective from 2pm on Saturday March 28.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but these are exceptional circumstances.

“This move allows us to consolidate our emergency, intensive care and respiratory expertise all on one site which will give us a much more robust service in the weeks ahead.

“If we don’t work make these changes now, we risk services on both sites collapsing as we expect staffing levels to be impacted in weeks to come.”

“Other services will continue. Some planned surgical work will be moving from Craigavon to Daisy Hill.

“Maternity services will be continuing on both sites, although some routine/low risk patients may have their care transferred to Daisy Hill. Patients affected by these changes will be contacted directly.

“Daisy Hill Hospital emergency department is a key part of our service provision.

“This is a temporary measure to deal specifically with Covid-19. Please be assured that this service will re-open once the immediate situation improves.”