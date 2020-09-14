Emmet has a weekend to remember at Dundalk Golf Club

Emmet McCabe Savage won’t forget the first weekend of September 2020 in a hurry after he had a Friday, Saturday and a Sunday to remember as he tasted success in two inter-club matches, won the Knights of Malta Cup and also won the Club’s prestigious Golfer of the Year title for the first time.

On the Friday he partnered with Ciaran Sheridan to win their Jimmy Bruen Shield match against The Island by 3&2 and on Sunday he was alongside Neal MacKell, as the duo posted 5&4 win of the day against Balcarrick.

In between those two matches he went out on the Saturday and shot a superb 41pts off an 11 handicap to capture the Knights of Malta Cup with his Barton Cup sidekick MacKell (3) taking the Gross Prize with 36pts.

He got off to the perfect start with a birdie on the first for four points and after a two point par at the second and a one point double bogey at the third, he reeled off five successive two-point holes before closing the opening nine with a three point par on the ninth.

That saw him out in 20pts but he only managed to add another eight points to his total over the next five holes following a one point bogey at 10, a two point bogey at 11, a three point par on 12 and one point bogeys on 13 and 14.

Then, he hit the accelerator and produced the type of golf that is the hallmark of champions. He parred the 15th and 16th for three point pars and then birdied the par three 17th and par four 18th which were worth three and four points respectively. That haul of 13pts over the final four holes was enough to catapult him to the top of the leaderboard and nobody was able to bridge the gap to him over the rest of the weekend.

Some came close. Joseph Laverty (4) shot 40pts on the Saturday and Pat McKeown (15) did the same on Sunday but ultimately they came up short.

Those 41pts were enough to catapult him to the top of the Golfer of the Year standings in what was the last counting event of the season and saw him pip defending champion and long-time leader Clem Walshe who had to settle for third place overall after another youngster, Joseph Laverty, stole past him to claim runners-up spot.

The weekend also decided the semi-finalists foreach of the four categories in the IJM Scratch Matchplay. Players from Categories 3 & 4 will play the semi-final and final this Saturday, September 19 while Category 1 & 2 has been deferred because of a clash with the next round of the Barton Cup. Players will arrange their own matches with semi-finals to be completed by October 6 and finals to be finished by November 2.

Oonagh Quinn was the winner of the Singles Stroke competition sponsored by Club Professional Leslie Walker. Playing off 29, she shot a nett score of one-under par 72 to lead home the 135 strong field. Ellen McEneaney (11) maintained her recent run of form to take Category 1 with a 73 nett while Judy McDonough (27) has 73 nett to win Category 2. Geraldine Mohan (34) claimed Category 3 with a 74 nett while Deirdre Clarke (19) pipped Geraldine Gorham (33) on countback to win the 9-Hole competition after both tied on 16pts.

Alan Uzell had two points to spare as he won Saturday’s Singles Stableford competition. Uzell, playing off 17, shot 39pts while Colin Roche (6), Declan Ward (18) and Paul Lynch (20) won the category prizes. Roche also achieved the day’s best gross score of 31pts while John Clarke (25) was the Juvenile winner.

Good luck to our Barton Cup team who face Portmarnock Links this Saturday.

Congratulations to Jake Whelan who won the Dundalk Scratch Cup on Sunday with a fine score of 138 after two successive rounds of 69. His father Tom is a former member of the Club and his grandfather Jack had a long association with Greenore. Indeed, Jake use to spend his summers with his grandparents and played Monarch Cup for Greenore.

Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6 – Knights of Malta Cup Singles Stableford – Overall: Emmet McCabe Savage (11) 41pts. Gross: Neal McKell (3) 36pts. Juvenile: Lee Egan (16) 36pts. Saturday – Overall: Joseph Laverty (4) 40pts. Category 1 (0-11): Paul Coburn (10) 39/21/13pts. Category 2 (12-16), Cillian Halpenny (12) 38pts. Category 3 (17+): Ronan Farrelly (17) 39pts. CSS: 36pts. Sunday – Overall: Pat McKeown (15) 40pts, Peter McCaughey (19) 39/19pts, Brendan Keane (11) 39pts. Category 1 (0-13): Neil Mullooly (6) 37/21pts. Category 2 (14-18): David Cairns (17) 37/17pts. Category 3 (19+): Noel McGuinness (19) 36/18pts. CSS: 34pts.

Saturday, September 5 & Tuesday, September 8 – Singles Stroke sponsored by Club Professional Leslie Walker – Overall: Oonagh Quinn (29) 72 nett. Cat 1: Ellen McEneaney (11) 73 nett, Maureen Sheridan (15) 75 nett, Lady Captain Pauline Campbell (10) 76 nett. Cat 2: Judy McDonough (27) 73 nett, Noeleen Gernon (28) 76 nett, Pat Cleary (27) 77/36.5 nett.

Cat 3: Geraldine Mohan (34) 74 nett. Noelette McClean (35) 76 nett, Sarah Hanratty (29) 77 nett. 9-Hole Competition: Deirdre Clarke (19) 16/12pts, Geraldine Gorham (33) 16pts.

CSS: Saturday 73, Tuesday 76.

Wednesday, September 9 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Zak Alderdice (3) 40pts, Jack Arthur (70) 39pts. Cat 1 (<13): Eddie Rogers (4) 38/19pts. Cat 2 (13-19): Ciaran Daly (13) 34 pts. Cat 3 (20 +): Mark Cronin (22) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Zak Alderdice (3) 37pts. Juvenile: Lee Egan (16) 37pts. CSS: 34pts.

Saturday, September 12 – Singles Stableford- Overall: Alan Uzell (17) 39pts.

Category 1 (<12): Colin Roche (6) 37pts. Category 2 (13-19): Declan Ward (18) 36pts. Category 3 (20 +): Paul Lynch (20) 37pts. Gross Recognition: Colin Roche (6) 31pts. Juvenile: John Clarke (25) 41pts. CSS: 35pts.

Golfer of the Year Final Standings: 189 – Emmet Savage McCabe. 187 – Joseph Laverty. 186 – Clem Walshe. 185 – Sean Reidy. 184 – Eddie Rogers. 182 – Eugene Hanratty. 181 – David Lynch, Patrick Dunne, Sean Gallagher, Conor Murphy.

IJM Scratch Matchplay Semi-Finals – Category 1 (Blue Course) Joseph Laverty v Eddie Rogers; Sean Reidy v Clem Walshe. Category 2 (Blue Course): Emmet Savage McCabe v Kevin Barry or Eddie Rocks; Conor Murphy v Eugene Hanratty. Category 3 (White Course): Sean Gallagher v David Lynch or Patrick Dunne (08:30); John Casey McKeever v David Lynch or Patrick Dunne (08:40). Category 4 (White Course): Hugh Reilly v PJ Dooley (08:50), John McEneaney v Paul Morgan (09:00).