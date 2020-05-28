End of an era as Joe’s Greengates store closes its doors

It was the end of an era at the Greengates recently when Joe’s shop closed its doors.

The local store has been run by Joe McLaughlin and his partner Tess for the past five years.

They opted not to renew their lease but before closing on May 17th sent a special thank you to all staff and customers who have supported them over the years.

The shop is now available to buy or rent via local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll.

Joe and Tess continue to make donations of food to local organisation ‘Save Our Homeless Dundalk’ and have set up a GoFundMe page here to raise money to buy additional supplies for them.