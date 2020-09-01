End of an era in Blackrock as The Bayview Inn changes hands

It’s the end of an era in Blackrock with news emerging that The Bayview Inn on Main Street has recently changed hands.

The pub has been run by Eamonn and Veronica Trainor for the last 17 years but like other pubs around the country, it has been closed since March due to Covid-19.

If and when The Bayview opens it will have a different feel to it after the Treanor family sold up recently.

Paying tribute to them, the Blackrock Tidy Towns committee thanked Veronica and Eamonn for their contribution to the village over many years.

They said: “We would like to wish Veronica and Eamonn the very best as they move on to greener pastures having run the Bayview Inn for seventeen years.

“They have been great supporters of this community in that time, involved with sporting organisations, a regular participant in the annual raft race as well as the Christmas Festival.

“Their contribution to the presentation of the village will be missed, the display of colour in summer planting has been an example to all. Good luck in your future endeavours.”