End of an era on Crowe Street as Gerry Adams’ signage is replaced

It was the end of an era on Crowe Street yesterday as former local TD Gerry Adams’ signage at the Sinn Féin constituency office was removed.

The former party president had been a representative for Co Louth from February 2011 until earlier this year.

Yesterday his name was removed from the office on Crowe Street and replaced by that of Ruairí Ó Murchú who retained the seat that Adams had held for two terms prior to his retirement earlier this year.

Reacting to the changeover on social media, Ó Murchú described it as a “bitter-sweet day”.

Check out his video for the new signage going up below…