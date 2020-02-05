Énergie Fitness ‘coming soon’ to Dundalk

A new gym is set to open in Dundalk in the coming weeks.

Énergie Fitness is “coming soon” to a new 9,400sq ft facility, the location of which has yet to be revealed.

Énergie Fitness currently have a series of branches throughout Ireland, including several in Dublin and one in Drogheda.

An exact opening date for the new gym has yet to be revealed.

While the location has also not been mentioned, a gym was recently approved for the Elgee Building at the Market Square which is one possible location for the new facility.

Énergie Fitness said: “We accommodate for everyone’s goals no matter how big or small. Our friendly staff are very approachable and are more than willing to help out where necessary.

“Our 9,400 square foot gym will be opening soon!”

A promo for Énergie Fitness can be found below…