Entries being sought for Genesis Got Talent

After almost four weeks of being stuck at home and with a long weekend on the horizon, you might be pulling your hair out by now over how to entertain your kids.

Genesis Got Talent could be the answer.

The Genesis Programme team, who regularly deliver programmes such as the Area Based Childhood (ABC) Programme and The Changing Lives Initiative, recently kicked off the talent competition using WhatsApp.

Now they’re encouraging you to submit your video entry for a change to win some amazing prizes.

They are looking for musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, magicians, debaters, chess players, judo experts, dare devils (with adult supervision of course), all sports players, entertainers or whatever your talent is to enter.

Programme Manager Hugh Doogan said: “Everyone – adults, children, the whole family, everyone is welcome to enter – to show us your unique talent.

“To enter this fabulous competition send your video (2 minutes or less) via WhatsApp to 087 2186 864 by 24th April. Please include the name of your act, names of participants as well as your location.

“Please adhere to current Public Health social distancing guidelines or your video will not be entered in our competition.

“There will be fantastic prizes about which we will share details of later. Good luck everyone!! We cannot wait to see your talent!!”

Disclosure: By submitting your video to the aforementioned WhatsApp number you are agreeing to all members of The Genesis Programme accessing your video content and agree to The Genesis Programme sharing this content on the Facebook social media platform. This is a public social media platform and will be posted to The Genesis Programme Facebook page. This may be shared on third party platforms as well.