Extension given the go ahead at Creative Spark

The go ahead has been given for an extension to the Creative Spark facility in Muirhevnamor.

Creative Spark have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for an extension to the existing building on Clontygora Drive.

This will include a new fabrication laboratory facility (fab lab), additional office accommodation, a new entrance area with café facility, ancillary accommodation, 45 additional car parking spaces and all associated site development works.

Launched in October 2012, Creative Spark operates as a not-for-profit social enterprise which aims to develop the local creative industries sector and support new and established innovative enterprises.