Extension planned to Castlebellingham Health Centre

An extension has been planned to the Castlebellingham Health Centre in Castlebellingham.

The Health Service Executive have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission to construct a single storey extension (304sqm) to the rear of existing health centre building at Drummeenagh.

The proposed works will be used to incorporate additional consulting and treatment rooms, ancillary offices, staff facilities, toilets and bin store, to carry out alterations to the existing health centre building and to provide additional car parking spaces.

It is also hoped to utilise existing services on site and to carry out associated site works.

A decision on the matter is due by November 17th.