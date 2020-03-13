Extension planned to Creative Spark

An extension has been planned for the Creative Spark facility in Muirhevnamor.

Creative Spark have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council seeking permission for an extension to the existing building on Clontygora Drive.

This will include a new fabrication laboratory facility (fab lab), additional office accommodation, a new entrance area with café facility, ancillary accommodation, 45 additional car parking spaces and all associated site development works.

A decision on the matter is due by May 5th.