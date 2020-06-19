Extension to Halliday Mills complex on Quay Street given the go ahead

The go ahead has been given for an extension to the Halliday Mills development on Quay Street comprising of three new 3 bed apartments.

Randalswood Holdings Ltd have been granted conditional planning permission for the extension to the former Ard Dealgan development to Louth County Council in recent days.

They have been given the go ahead for the construction of a second floor extension off Rear Lane comprising: three 3 bedroom apartments with private balcony/terrace at second floor and elevational changes of the existing building to include fenestration, external wall finishes and roof modifications.

There would also be alterations to the existing basement car parking layout and all associated site works.

Randalswood has also recently had plans to expand the capacity of the complex by nine units approved.

It had been hoped that the former Ard Dealgan apartments would be open by now for social housing purposes.

Celtic Social Housing Developments Company Ltd signed contracts with Louth County Council and the Tuath Housing Association in March 2018 to refurbish the complex into a new development called Halliday Mill which was to provide 68 new housing units.

The handover for the new units was due to completed in the middle of this year but it became apparent that this date would not be met when they pulled out of the project at the start of the year.

Last August Louth County Council secured a CPO allowing them to find a new developer with Randalswood taking over.