Extra train from Dundalk to Dublin for Irish rugby match this Saturday

Irish Rail are running an extra train from Dundalk’s Clarke Station to Connolly Station in Dublin this Saturday morning for the Six Nations Rugby International match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The train will depart Dundalk at 11.35am also calling at Drogheda at 12.01pm.

The return fare to Lansdowne Road (Aviva Stadium) will be €21.30 (adult), €10.50 (child under 16).

Bookings can be made at the train station.