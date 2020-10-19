F1 stars Lando Norris and Carols Sainz send special message to Dromiskin man

A local racing driver received a welcome boost last week when he received a special video message of support from two Formula 1 stars.

Sean Woods from Dromiskin is well known in local racing circles and as a team owner at Mondello Park.

Unfortunately last year, to the consternation of his family and many friends, Sean was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

His family and friends ran a race meeting fundraiser at Mondello Park last year raising over €10,000 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Sean remains a huge F1 fan and his daughter Aimee thought he might like a message or autograph from the McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris.

She contacted Mondello commentator Leo Nulty, who contacted the McLaren communications team.

Not only did they respond almost immediately but both drivers sent Sean the below clip just before Sunday’s Eiffel Grand Prix thanking him for the support and urging him to keep fighting.

Sean and his family were absolutely delighted with this and are hoping that it will help with awareness of the debilitating disease. They urge people to share the video and to visit http://watchyourbackmnd.com and if possible, to donate.