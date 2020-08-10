Face coverings mandatory in indoor places from today

Face coverings are mandatory in shops, shopping centres and other indoor settings from today.

The new regulation comes as confirmed cases of Covid-19 have increased substantially over the weekend, mainly driven by large outbreaks in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

The regulations provide that a person must wear a face covering in such premises, unless they have a reasonable excuse.

The premises involved include shopping centres, libraries, cinemas, and museums, as well as businesses such as nail bars, hair dressers, dry cleaners, bookmakers, tattooists and travel agents.

The regulations do not apply to children under 13 or to workers who are separated from others by a screen or are able to keep two metres away from others.

Those who do not comply could face fines of up to €2,500 or six months in jail, although the Minister for Justice has said garda intervention would be a last resort.