Failure to pay motor tax proves costly for driver as he is found with drugs

A motorist’s failure to pay their tax landed them in hot water yesterday when they were pulled over by Gardaí who then discovered a quantity of drugs in their possession.

The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle as having no tax on the mobility app.

When the car was stopped, Gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis and tested the driver for drug driving. The driver tested positive and was arrested at the scene.

A court date will now follow.