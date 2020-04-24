Failure to pay motor tax proves costly for driver as he is found with drugs
A motorist’s failure to pay their tax landed them in hot water yesterday when they were pulled over by Gardaí who then discovered a quantity of drugs in their possession.
The Dundalk Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle as having no tax on the mobility app.
When the car was stopped, Gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis and tested the driver for drug driving. The driver tested positive and was arrested at the scene.
A court date will now follow.