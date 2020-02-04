Fairways Hotel holding €5 hotel room giveaway in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

The Fairways Hotel are holding a €5 Room Giveaway competition in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland.

To celebrate the recent opening of the 113-bedroom hotel, they have 113 overnight stays up for grabs for just €5 a ticket.

The competition is open until February 29th with all proceeds going towards Down Syndrome Ireland’s Ability Programme, which breaks down barriers and provides people with Down syndrome access to meaningful employment opportunities.

There is an unlimited number of entries available but for just €5 you could win yourself an overnight stay in the recently revamped four star hotel.

