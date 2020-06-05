Fairways Hotel to re-open early next month

The Fairways Hotel has announced that it will re-open on Thursday July 2nd.

The decision comes following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement earlier today that the hospitality industry could re-open from the start of Phase 3 of the exit from lockdown on June 29th.

Posting on social media just moments ago, the recently re-opened hotel’s general manager Andrew Walker said: “We have some wonderful news! We will now reopen our doors on Thursday 2 July following the latest government announcement. Only one way to celebrate this head to http://bit.ly/Fairways2July to book your getaway!

“Once open, we will have social distancing guidelines in place and have launched our #CaringForYou programme to ensure that the safety of our team and you as our guests are first and foremost.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all most sincerely for your support over the past number of months and supporting our local Fairways@Home service and we all very much look forward to welcoming you all back in July.

The Fairways, which only re-opened following a major renovation last November, has been closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown since March 16th.