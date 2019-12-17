Fairytale of Dundalk concert returns this Thursday

The now annual Fairytale of Dundalk concert will return later this week.

The event in aid of the North Louth Hospice will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm in An Táin Arts Centre at the Town Hall.

Headliners this year include The 4 of Us and local musician Jim Corr of The Corrs.

Also on a star studded line-up are Cuchullain Celtic Strings, Malone Dance Academy, Philip Kirk, Paul Bailey, D Strings, Scoil Rince Ui Chonghaile, Oriel Youth Ensemble, DkIT Dance Society, the Dundalk Christmas Collective and many more local performers.

The event will get underway with a mulled wine and mince pie reception at 6.30pm with music from Scale Force.

Tickets, priced €15 or €12 for concession plus a €1.50 booking fee, are on sale now from www.antain.ie or the An Táin Arts Centre Box Office.

The event is supported by Dundalk Credit Union and Cuchullain Credit Union.