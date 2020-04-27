Families to receive refunds for school transport

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the announcement from Government that families will receive refunds for school transport fees for periods of schools closures due to the ongoing Covid 19 crisis.

The refunds will be made at the end of the current school year, according to the Fine Gael deputy.

He said: “These payments will issue at the end of the school year once the exact period of closures is confirmed.

“Every little helps at the moment at a time when finances are significantly stretched for many families throughout the country.

“On the topic of school transport, school bus contractors will continue to receive a 50% payment while schools are closed in this academic year.

“Following the initial announcement that schools would be closed until 29 March 2020, and in light of the exceptional circumstances, it was agreed that school transport contractors would be paid at the normal or full rate for that period.

“It was then decided that a payment of 50% would be afforded for the week commencing Monday 30 March 2020 until now. This 50% payment will be extended whilst schools are closed in this academic year as a result of the public health restrictions.

“I have also written to the Minister for Transport in respect of private bus operators and if any assistance package can be brought forward to make sure that we have normal bus services ready to resume in the 20/21 academic year,” said Deputy O’Dowd.