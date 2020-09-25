Family forced to flee their home after series of ‘racially motivated’ incidents

A family have been forced to flee their Dundalk home after a series of incidents which they believe are racially motivated.

According to TheJournal.ie, the family have had a number of incidents of intimidation against them in the last three years including rocks, fireworks and bananas being thrown at their house.

Their teenage son has also been repeatedly targeted by youths and older men in the area who they claim have “intimidated chased and assaulted him.”

The nail in the coffin came last Friday night when the boy’s mother was attacked by a group of people outside the family home. The woman told TheJournal.ie she was hit by a baseball bat and then kicked by a number of people on the ground.

The report said: “The people who attacked the mother allegedly said they were looking for her son and he jumped from a first floor window to escape, injuring his feet. Both he and the mother, who was badly bruised and cut, were taken to hospital via ambulance.”

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an assault at approximately 9pm last Friday.

The family have since moved out of the house with a window subsequently broken before 9pm on Tuesday night.

