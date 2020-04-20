Family of Dundalk health care worker donate face shields to Lourdes Hospital

The family of a local woman who is a healthcare assistant in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda have kindly donated 200 face shields to the hospital in recent days.

Leanne and Kieran of Northern Irish-based KLH Solutions donated the items to Samantha Enright, who presented them to her colleagues at the hospital on the company’s behalf.

A further 100 face shields have also been donated to a care home in Lisburn.

KLH Solutions have also set up a JustGiving page to help them buy further materials to create more face shields. You can contribute here.