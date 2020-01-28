Family of murdered Garda Tony Golden awarded €1.4m in compensation

The family of murdered Garda Tony Golden were awarded €1.4 million in compensation in the High Court yesterday.

Garda Golden’s widow Nicola will receive €961,000, with children Lucy (10) to receive €137,000, Alexandra (8) to receive €146,000 and Andrew (6) to receive €156,000 for mental distress and loss of dependency.

The money will be lodged to their benefit in court until they are 18 but application for interim pay-outs on their behalf may be made to the court.

The court was told that the figure was agreed following mediation talks in Dundalk last Friday.

Monday’s court orders included all of the Golden family’s legal costs which are to be adjudicated upon in default of agreement.

Garda Golden, from Blackrock, was aged 36 when he was shot five times and killed in a murder-suicide attack after responding to a domestic violence complaint in Omeath on October 11th 2015. Killer Adrian Crevin-Mackin turned the gun on himself after the shooting. His partner Siobhan Phillips was also seriously injured in the incident.