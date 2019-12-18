Family of woman who died in Carlingford call for safety rail to be erected at the pier

The family of the mother of three who died after falling off a pier in Carlingford earlier this year have called on Louth County Council to erect a safety rail to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.

Ruth Maguire, from Newcastle in Co Down, was on a hen night in Carlingford when she died in tragic circumstances last March. She had been due to get married in August.

It is believed that shortly after leaving a bar in the village, Ms Maguire fell off the pier minutes after taking a photograph just after midnight on St Patrick’s Day and posting it on her Instagram account.

Speaking at her inquest in Dundalk yesterday, Ms Maguire’s mother Geraldine Worthington said Louth County Council had a responsibility to make the harbour a safer place.

“Carlingford is a beautiful place, I love going there,” Ms Worthington is reported as saying by RTÉ News.

“But it is a place that makes a lot of money by attracting people from all over Ireland to attend hen, stag and birthday parties.

“There are a lot of young people who often drink more than they should and there are no mummies, daddies or partners there to look after them.

“The pier is a dangerous place, it is an uneven surface and it is very easy to trip and fall.

“Even when we go to lay flowers at the place where Ruth fell in, family members have tripped and almost fallen in themselves.”

Ms Worthington said her family wanted Louth County Council to install a handrail along the pier, and that it should also consider installing lights.

“I know it all comes to money, but at the end of the day you can’t put a price on a life,” she told RTÉ News.

“Carlingford and the local council make a lot of money from people who go there, so I think they have a moral obligation to make the village as safe as possible for everyone who visits.

“They haven’t done anything since Ruth’s death but we have been told a number of other people have fallen in since then and were lucky to get out of the water.”

Coroner Ronan Maguire said he would raise the family’s concerns with Louth County Council.

