Faughart Community National School to host open day this Friday

The only multi-denominational primary school in Dundalk is currently enrolling new pupils across all classes.

Faughart Community National School is hosting an open day this Friday January 17th at 11.45am for all those interested in enrolling to come along to see what the school has to offer.

Located just 1km off the M1 motorway, the school supports pupils in receiving classes in their own faith outside of the school day.

Tours of the school will be available on the day.

For further details call 042 8371931 or email faughartcns@lmetb.ie. You can also express an interest in enrolling online at www.faughartcns.ie