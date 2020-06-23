Felda gym to re-open on July 6th

Felda have announced plans to re-open the gym on Monday July 6th.

While the go ahead has been given for gyms to re-open from next Monday June 29th, the Dublin Road facility announced this afternoon that they would be holding off for another week.

In a post on Facebook they said: “As you are all aware gyms have been given the go ahead to start reopening from the 29th June. We have been working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready and to provide a safe and comfortable place for all our members and staff.

“We are aiming to reopen on Monday 6th July and look forward to welcoming all our members back.

“We will update you on our new guidelines for when you come back to Felda. We will relay the updates through our website and through social media.”