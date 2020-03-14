Felda to close until the end of March to prevent spread of COVID-19

Local gym Felda Health Fitness & Spa has announced it will close from today until March 30th in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Dublin Road facility said the closure would include the spa, Tres Belle Salon and Panama Earth Bar.

A notice on their Facebook page read: “Due to the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and in the health and safety of all our members, customers and staff we have taken the decision to close our doors from close of business today.

“We hope to reopen on the 30th of March but again this depends on guidelines we receive. This closure includes our Spa, Tres Belle Salon and Panama Earth Bar.

“We know you will understand that the country is facing a very tough time ahead and we all have a responsibility to play our part in trying to stop the spread of this virus.

“We will be keeping in touch with any updates if any of the above changes and when we are able to open again. Please, please everyone take this serious. Stay safe, look after the more vulnerable in our society and remember all the guidelines around hygiene.”