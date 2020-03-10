Female teenage pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by mini bus overnight

A female teenager pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision involving a mini bus on the outskirts of Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

According to LMFM News, emergency services were called to the scene at the Greengates area at around 2am.

She was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with the road remaining closed this morning pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Diversions are in place.