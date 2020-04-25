Fencing erected at Square seats after initial tape fails to stop people congregating

Louth County Council have been forced to place barriers around the seating area at the Market Square after members of the public ignored their appeals to avoid the area earlier this week.

On Thursday taping was placed around the seats in the town centre with bollards also put in place to prevent people from congregating here.

This followed complaints from some members of the public about people meeting at the Square for chats and coffee.

Unfortunately, people continued to ignore the tape and crossed it to continue sitting here.

This led to fencing being erected yesterday evening.

Reacting to the news on social media, local Councillor Sean Kelly said: “It amazes me that the Council had to go to these lengths in order to stop people gathering in groups.

“And it’ll be the same people complaining about this that will complain on May 5th if we have to extend the lockdown.

“Stupidity is another virus we are fighting.”