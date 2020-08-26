Select Page
Fiachra MacRaghnaill to replace Paul Bell on Louth County Council

The Labour Party have selected Fiachra MacRaghnaill to replace Paul Bell on Louth County Council.

The Drogheda man came through a three-way contest last night and will be co-opted onto the local authority next month to replace Bell, who left politics in June to take up a new position in the Labour Court.

The trade unionist comes from a political background with his father Donnchadha a former town councillor in Drogheda the late 70s and early 80s. He also ran in a number of General Elections in 1973, 1977, 1982 and 1987.

Fiachra will be one of three Labour councillors on the council next month, joining fellow Drogheda-based representatives Michelle Hall and Pio Smith.