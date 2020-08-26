The Labour Party have selected Fiachra MacRaghnaill to replace Paul Bell on Louth County Council.

The Drogheda man came through a three-way contest last night and will be co-opted onto the local authority next month to replace Bell, who left politics in June to take up a new position in the Labour Court.

The trade unionist comes from a political background with his father Donnchadha a former town councillor in Drogheda the late 70s and early 80s. He also ran in a number of General Elections in 1973, 1977, 1982 and 1987.

Fiachra will be one of three Labour councillors on the council next month, joining fellow Drogheda-based representatives Michelle Hall and Pio Smith.